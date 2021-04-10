 Skip to main content
Marilyn Kasik

The family of Marilyn Kasik would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who shared & honored her memory or touched us with kindness through visits, calls, messages, food, cards, flowers & memorial gifts. Our family is truly blessed to have so many relatives, friends and neighbors to help us through this difficult time. A special thank you to Fr. Joe, Deacon Andy, Deacon Paul., Joan Pauley, Dee Hanson and Kracl Funeral Home for all they did to honor Marilyn with such a beautiful mass and celebration of her life. The family also wants to express a special thank you to Genoa Medical Facilities, Columbus Community Hospital and her wonderful care providers for the wonderful care they provided.

May God Bless You All,

Marilyn Kasik Family

