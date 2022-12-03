Adaline Worm

DAVID CITY – Derek and Megan (Hoeft) Worm of David City are
the parents of a daughter,Adaline Mabel Worm born November
21, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 ¼ inches long.
She joins sibling, Layton.
