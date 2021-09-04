 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alison Cardenas
0 Comments

Alison Cardenas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alison Cardenas

David City - Brittany Refenacht and Evan Cardenas are the paretns of a daughter, Alison Blair Cardenas, born August 31, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.

She joins sister, Elena and brother, Robert.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News