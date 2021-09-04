Alison Cardenas
David City - Brittany Refenacht and Evan Cardenas are the paretns of a daughter, Alison Blair Cardenas, born August 31, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
She joins sister, Elena and brother, Robert.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today