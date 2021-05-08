Arden Jean Grossnicklaus
Chad and Jennifer (Sandiland) Grossnicklaus of Gretna are the parents of a daughter, Arden Jean Grossnicklaus, born February 23, 2021 at Methodist Women’s Hospital.
She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Mark and Julie Sandiland and Rex and the late Joyce Grossnicklaus.
