Athena Betts

DAVID CITY – James and Shauna (McAllister) Betts are the parents of a daughter, Athena Louise Betts, born December 1, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.

She joins sibling, Zoey.

