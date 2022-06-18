Autumn Smith
DAVID CITY – Matthew and MacKenzie (Long) Smith of David City, are the parents of a daughter, Autumn Marie Smith, born June 3, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. She joins siblings, Taylor, Olivia and Aubrey.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today