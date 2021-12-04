Beckham Crook
DAVID CITY – Jordan and Lindsey (Augustin) Crook of Rising City are the parents of a son, Beckham Lee Crook, born November 29, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He joins siblings, Preston, Jaelyn and Timmeree.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today