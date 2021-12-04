 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beckham Crook

  • 0

Beckham Crook

DAVID CITY – Jordan and Lindsey (Augustin) Crook of Rising City are the parents of a son, Beckham Lee Crook, born November 29, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.

He joins siblings, Preston, Jaelyn and Timmeree.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News