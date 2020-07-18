You are the owner of this article.
Bohdan Kracl
Bohdan Kracl

Hi – I’m Bohdan Kristoffer Kracl. I was born December 10, 2019 at Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha to my Mom and Dad Brian and Bethany Kracl of Papillion.

I weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 ¾ inches long.

I am very much loved by my sister Myla and brother Eli. My grandpas and Grandmas are Dan and Deb Peterson of Omaha and LeRoy and Mary Ann Kracl of Schuyler.

