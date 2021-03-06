 Skip to main content
Brixtyn Vodicka

DAVID CITY – Devin and Jherika (Russell) Vodicka of Surprise are the parents of a daughter, Brixtyn Davlin Vodicka, born March 2, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

She joins brother, Jaxtyn.

