Caden Hladky
Caden Hladky

Caden Hladky

COLUMBUS – Caden Dean Hladky was born on January 24, 2021 at Columbus Community Hospital to Chris and Claire (Fuchser) Hladky of Columbus.

He arrived at 1:54 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 ¾ inches long.

Caden is the first grandchild of Dean and Kathy Fuchser of Columbus and Josh and Carla Dahlberg of Duncan. He is the twenty-seventh great-grandchild of Ervin Fuchser of Emerson and first great-grandchild of Edwin and Kathleen Schacher of Duncan.

Caden joins fur siblings, Hank and Boo.

