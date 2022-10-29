 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camden Mueller

Camden Mueller
Barbara Graham

COLUMBUS – Brett and Pam (Pohlmann) Mueller of Columbus are the parents of a son, Camden Axtyn Mueller, born September 14, 2022 at Columbus Community Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

He joins sisters, Blake and Ryanne and brother, Ryker.

Grandparents are Bruce and Shary Mueller of Columbus and DeVern and Barb Pohlmann of DeWitt. Great-grandparents are Eugene Figgner of Clarkson and Marlene Dorn of Beatrice.

