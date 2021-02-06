Cayman Jedlicka
FREMONT- Cory Lieberman and Parris Jedlicka of Clarkson are the parents of a son, Cayman K. Jedlicka, born August 24, 2020 at Methodist Fremont Health.
He weighed 6 pounds.
Grandparents are Cheryl Lieberman and Kurt Jedlicka, both of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Elden and Doraine Jedlicka of Leigh.
