Cayman Jedlicka
FREMONT- Cory Lieberman and Parris Jedlicka of Clarkson are the parents of a son, Cayman K. Jedlicka, born August 24, 2020 at Methodist Fremont Health.

He weighed 6 pounds.

Grandparents are Cheryl Lieberman and Kurt Jedlicka, both of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Elden and Doraine Jedlicka of Leigh.

