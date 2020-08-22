 Skip to main content
Clara Metter
CLARA METTER

DAVID CITY – Roy and Katie (Krajicek) Metter are the parents of a daughter, Clara Catherine Metter, born August 18, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.

She joins sisters, Lucy, Jane and Elsie and brother, George.

