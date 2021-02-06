 Skip to main content
Cole Ratkovec
Cole Ratkovec

SUTTON RATKOVEC

DAVID CITY – Cole and Carla (Palensky) Ratkovec of David City are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Elizabeth Ratkovec, born February 2, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.

She joins sister, Rosalee.

