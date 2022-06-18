Dawson Kapels
COLUMBUS – Lance and Jenna (Alswager) Kapels of Columbus are the parents of a son, Dawson Scott Kapels, born May 30, 2022 at Columbus Community Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21.5” long. He joins brother, Gibson.
