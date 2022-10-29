 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deklan Wagner

DAVID CITY – Jenna Oborny and Cody Wagner of Columbus are the parents of a son, Deklan Lee Wagner, born October 18, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

