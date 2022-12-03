 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duncan Dresch

DAVID CITY – Charles and Kylee (Zurcher) Dresch of Bellwood

are the parents of a son, Duncan Leonard Dresch, born

November 21, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in

David City.

He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 22 inches long.

He joins siblings, Kaylee, Wyatt and Declan.

