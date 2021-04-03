 Skip to main content
Eastyn Pelster
Eastyn Pelster

Eastyn Pelster

NORFOLK – Marc and Ashley (Wallin) Pelster of Petersburg are the parents of a daughter, Eastyn Ann Pelster, born February 25, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

She joins sisters, Emmery and Ellisyn.

Grandparents are Larry and Cathy Pelster of Petersburg and Rob and Brenda Westring of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Reola Pelster of Petersburg and Don and MaryLee Gasper of Lindsay.

