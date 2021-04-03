Eastyn Pelster

NORFOLK – Marc and Ashley (Wallin) Pelster of Petersburg are the parents of a daughter, Eastyn Ann Pelster, born February 25, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
She joins sisters, Emmery and Ellisyn.
Grandparents are Larry and Cathy Pelster of Petersburg and Rob and Brenda Westring of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Reola Pelster of Petersburg and Don and MaryLee Gasper of Lindsay.
