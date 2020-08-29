 Skip to main content
Eilah Jo Lewis
EILAH JO LEWIS

LINCOLN- Collin and April (Marty) Lewis of Lincoln are the parents of a daughter, Eilah Jo Lewis, born August 4, 2020 at Bryan Health in Lincoln.

She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

She joins sisters, Averie and Dawsyn.

Grandparents are Bruce and Pam Marty of Columbus, Sherri Lewis of Norfolk, and Jason Lewis of Walthill.

Great-grandparents are Roy From of Bellwood, Walter and Shirley Petersen of Norfolk.

