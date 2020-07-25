You are the owner of this article.
ELEANOR BRICHACEK

COLUMBUS – Jarrod and Stephanie (Schreiber) Brichacek of Bellwood are the parents of a daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth Brichacek, born June 23, 2020 at Columbus Community Hosptial.

She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Grandparents are Steven and Shauna Schreiber of Columbus, Kevin and Kendell Brichacek of Linwood, Todd and Barb Vermaline of Malmo. Great-grandparents are Shirley and Dean Brichacek, Rhonda and Joel Cerny and Elsie Cerny, all of Schuyler.

