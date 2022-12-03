DAVID CITY - Jordan and Megan (Vrana) Jisa of Bruno
are the parents of a daughter, Ella Rose Jisa, born
November 7, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in
David City. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and
was 20 inches long.
