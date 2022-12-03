 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ella Jisa

DAVID CITY - Jordan and Megan (Vrana) Jisa of Bruno

are the parents of a daughter, Ella Rose Jisa, born

November 7, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in

David City. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and

was 20 inches long.

