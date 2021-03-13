 Skip to main content
Ellie Podolak
DAVID CITY – Matthew and Christina (Cyza) Podolak are the parents of a daughter, Ellie Marie Podolak born March 6, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 ¾ inches long.

She joins siblings, Simon Kelly, Becca, William, Lucy, and Timothy.

