 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn Grant

  • 0

Evelyn Grant

DAVID CITY – Carissa Schoenrock and Levye Grant Grant are

the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Ann Grant, born April 20, 2022

at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19¾ inches long.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News