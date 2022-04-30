Evelyn Grant
DAVID CITY – Carissa Schoenrock and Levye Grant Grant are
the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Ann Grant, born April 20, 2022
at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19¾ inches long.
