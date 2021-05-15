Evelyn Mae Groteluschen
Kyle and Maggie (Baker) Groteluschen of Sioux Falls, SD are the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Mae Groteluschen born January 25, 2021 at Sanford Hospital.
She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
She joins brothers, Garrett and Charlie.
Grandparents are Dwayne and Cindy Groteluschen of Columbus and Bill and Peg Baker of Sioux Falls, SD. Great-grandparents are Mike and Joanne Siefken of Columbus and the late Karl and Marge Groteluschen of Leigh.
