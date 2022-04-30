FRANK METTER
DAVID CITY – Roy and Katie (Krajicek) Metter of David City are
the parents of a son, Frank Joseph Metter, born April 21, 2022
at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
He weighed 7 pounds and was 20.5 inches long.
He joins siblings, Lucy, Jane, Elsie, George and Clara.
