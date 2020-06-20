You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hannah Hein
View Comments

Hannah Hein

{{featured_button_text}}

Hannah Hein

DAVID CITY – Bryan and Jennifer (Hasselhorst) Hein are the parents of a daughter, Hannah KayLynn Hein, born June 15, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.

She joins sister, Kinsley and brother, Blake.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News