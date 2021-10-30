 Skip to main content
Harrison Boswell

Harrison Boswell

DAVID CITY – Samantha Boswell is the parent of a son, Harrison Lewis Boswell, born October 23, 2021, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

