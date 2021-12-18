Hunter Gillespie

 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS – Matt and Molly (Kamrath) Gillespie of Osceola are the parents of a daughter, Hunter Caroline Gillespie, born September 25, 2021 at Columbus Community Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

She joins brothers, Davis and Harris.

Grandparents are Jim and Jean Kamrath and Bill and Bev Gillespie, all of Shelby. Great-grandparents are Rita Micek of Columbus and Dorothy Gillespie of David City.

