James Keyes
James Keyes

James Keyes

James Keyes

OMAHA – Jon and Amber (Anderson) Keyes of Columbus are the parents of a son, James David Keyes, born June 7, 2021 at Methodist Womens Hospital in Omaha.

He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long.

Grandparents are Ricky and MaryAnn Anderson of Columbus and the late Rocky and Theda Keyes. Great-grandparents are Arthur and Ann Frewing of Bellwood and Percy Anderson of Columbus.

