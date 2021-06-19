James Keyes
OMAHA – Jon and Amber (Anderson) Keyes of Columbus are the parents of a son, James David Keyes, born June 7, 2021 at Methodist Womens Hospital in Omaha.
He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long.
Grandparents are Ricky and MaryAnn Anderson of Columbus and the late Rocky and Theda Keyes. Great-grandparents are Arthur and Ann Frewing of Bellwood and Percy Anderson of Columbus.
