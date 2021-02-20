 Skip to main content
Jasper Crochet
Jasper Crochet

JASPER CROCHET

DAVID CITY – Billie Sampley and Acklin Crochet of David City are the parents of a son, Jasper Davis Crochet, born February 12, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.

