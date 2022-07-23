Jaxon Lopez

DAVID CITY – Miranda Sealey and Andrew Lopez of Rising City are the parents of a son, Jaxon James Lopez, born July 16, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.
He joins siblings, Ash and Sophee.
