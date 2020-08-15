You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnathan Dolney
View Comments

Johnathan Dolney

{{featured_button_text}}

Johnathan Dolney

COLUMBUS – Lowell and Megan (Grandgenett) Dolney of Columbus are the parents of a son, Johnathan Reed Dolney, born August 6, 2020 at Columbus Community Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Bohdan Kracl

Hi – I’m Bohdan Kristoffer Kracl. I was born December 10, 2019 at Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha to my Mom and Dad Brian and Bethany Kracl …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News