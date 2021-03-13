KENDRA KEYES
DAVID CITY – Marcus and Grace (Tucker) Keyes are the parents of a daughter, Kendra Michelle Keyes, born March 8, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
