Kendra Keyes
Kendra Keyes

KENDRA KEYES

DAVID CITY – Marcus and Grace (Tucker) Keyes are the parents of a daughter, Kendra Michelle Keyes, born March 8, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.

