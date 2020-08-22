 Skip to main content
Kingslee Martinez
Kingslee Martinez

Kingslee Martinez

DAVID CITY- Danelle Jenson and Oswaldo Martinez of Rising City are the parents of a son, Kingslee Martinez, born August 14, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 ¼ inches long.

