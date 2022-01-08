 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS –

Kurt and Morgan (Pillen) Kapels of Columbus are

the parents of a son,

Kipton Kapels, born November 22, 2021 at Columbus Community Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds,

9 ounces.

He joins brother, Henry.

Grandparents are Tom and Debbie Pillen of Columbus and Keith and Colleen Kapels of Creston. Great-grandparents are Mary Lou Schreiber of rural Columbus.

