Korah Lynn Avila
LINCOLN – Miyah Jansen and Trevor Avila are the parents of a daughter, Korah Lynn Avila, born March 12, 2023 at Columbus Community Hospital.
She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Chad and Shari Jansen of Columbus and Sam and Cindy Avila of Columbus.
