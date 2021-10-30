 Skip to main content
Lilyanna Krzycki

Lilyanna Krzycki

DAVID CITY – Shyanna Raitt and Taylor Krzycki of Columbus are the parents of a daughter, Lilyanna RaeGene Krzycki, born October 21, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.

