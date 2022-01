Matt and Theresa (Jareske) Wenske of Duncan are the parents of a daughter, Madilyn Marie Wenske, born June 17, 2021 at Columbus Community Hospital.

She joins brothers, William, Jackson and Christian. Grandparents are Mary Jareske of Duncan, Jerry and Chris Crilly and Bill and Lorraine Wenske all of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Cliff and RoJean Lambrecht and Nadean Thompson.