MADILYNN HOPPE
DAVID CITY – Scott and Kerri Hoppe are the parents of a daughter, Madilynn Ann Hoppe, born February 15, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches long
She joins brother, Benjamin.
