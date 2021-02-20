 Skip to main content
Madilynn Hoppe
DAVID CITY – Scott and Kerri Hoppe are the parents of a daughter, Madilynn Ann Hoppe, born February 15, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches long

She joins brother, Benjamin.

