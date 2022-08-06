 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Malachi Oborny

MALACHI OBORNY

DAVID CITY – David and Malynda (Jensen) Oborny of David City are the parents of a son, Malachi Hayes Oborny, born August 2, 2022 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.

