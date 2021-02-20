MALCOLM LAWRENCE
DAVID CITY – Andrew and Rachel Lawrence of Columbus are the parents of a son, Malcolm Arthur Lawrence, born February 12, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.
He joins siblings, Ame, Grant, and Evelynne.
