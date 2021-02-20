 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Malcolm Lawrence
View Comments

Malcolm Lawrence

{{featured_button_text}}

MALCOLM LAWRENCE

DAVID CITY – Andrew and Rachel Lawrence of Columbus are the parents of a son, Malcolm Arthur Lawrence, born February 12, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.

He joins siblings, Ame, Grant, and Evelynne.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News