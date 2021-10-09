Maverick Scow

COLUMBUS – JD and Kim (Spohn) Scow of Columbus are the parents of a son, Maverick James Scow, born August 9, 2021 at Columbus Community Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces.
He joins sister, Brooklyn and brother, Scotty. Grandparents are Connie and Roger Spohn and Jim and Carol Scow, all of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Betty Spohn of Genoa and Walt Rempe of Osceola.
