Miles Anthony Palensky
Nathan and Christi (Comte) Palensky of David City, are the parents of a son, Miles Anthony, born Jan. 15, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center.
Miles weighed 9 pounds and is welcomed home by sisters Brinley and Alyssa.
