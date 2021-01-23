 Skip to main content
Miles Anthony Palensky
Nathan and Christi (Comte) Palensky of David City, are the parents of a son, Miles Anthony, born Jan. 15, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Miles weighed 9 pounds and is welcomed home by sisters Brinley and Alyssa.

