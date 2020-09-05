Paul Melliger

 Skip to main content
DAVID CITY – Brent and Carmen (Haschke) Melliger of Columbus are the parents of a son, Paul Dominic Melliger born September 1, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He joins sister, Samantha and brothers, Jacob, Thomas, Andrew, Benjamin, Jerome, Louis and Jonathan.

