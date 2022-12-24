Paxson Kosch
COLUMBUS – Jeff and Melissa (Schmidt) Kosch are the parents of a son, Paxson Thomas Kosch born November 30, 2022 at Columbus Community Hospital
He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.
He joins sister, Sydney and brothers, Cameron and Gavin.
