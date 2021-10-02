 Skip to main content
Perpetua Shonka
Perpetua Shonka

Perpetua Shonka

DAVID CITY – Jake and Cortny (Novacek) Shonka of David City are the parents of a daughter, Perpetua Fiat Shonka, born September 25, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long.

She joins sisters, Philomena, Lucia and Bethany and brother, Fulton.

