Presley Paitz
COLUMBUS – Jordan and Tonya (Boman) Paitz of Columbus are the parents of a daughter, Presley Kay Paitz, born December 30, 2020 at Columbus Community Hospital.
She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
She joins sisters, Makynley, Mykah and Paityn.
