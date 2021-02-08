 Skip to main content
Presley Paitz
COLUMBUS – Jordan and Tonya (Boman) Paitz of Columbus are the parents of a daughter, Presley Kay Paitz, born December 30, 2020 at Columbus Community Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

She joins sisters, Makynley, Mykah and Paityn.

