Reagan Meyer
COLUMBUS – Justin and Alex (Cumming) Meyer of Belgrade are the parents of a daughter, Reagan Jean Meyer, born on July 1, 2021 at Columbus Community Hospital.
She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
She joins sister, Morgan.
Grandparents are Brian and Vanessa Cumming of St. Edward, Tim and Michelle Meyer of Cornlea. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Cumming of St. Edward, Roger Jindra of Clarkson, Gerald and Janice Meyer of Humphrey.
