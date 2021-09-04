 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reagan Meyer
0 Comments

Reagan Meyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reagan Meyer

Reagan Meyer

COLUMBUS – Justin and Alex (Cumming) Meyer of Belgrade are the parents of a daughter, Reagan Jean Meyer, born on July 1, 2021 at Columbus Community Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

She joins sister, Morgan.

Grandparents are Brian and Vanessa Cumming of St. Edward, Tim and Michelle Meyer of Cornlea. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Cumming of St. Edward, Roger Jindra of Clarkson, Gerald and Janice Meyer of Humphrey.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News