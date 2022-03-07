COLUMBUS –
Craig and Taylor (Schaecher) Jarosz
of Columbus are the parents of a
son, Reid Jarosz, born February
11, 2022 at Columbus Community Hospital.
He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
He joins sister, Jade.
