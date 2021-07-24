Sutton Jarosz
LINCOLN – Brent and Katie (Barry) Jarosz of Lincoln are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Lynn Jarosz, born June 9, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center.
She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
She joins brother, Callum.
Grandparents are John and Sue Scott and Jim Jarosz, all of Columbus, Steve and Theresa Barry of Ogallala. Great-grandparents are Clyde and Shirley Barry of Venango. Photo by Bliss + Lane Photography.
